Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock opened at $317.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $323.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.83.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.