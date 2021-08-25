Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Cut to GBX 496 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 501 ($6.55) to GBX 496 ($6.48) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 601.20 ($7.85).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 541.20 ($7.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 513.99. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

In other news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

