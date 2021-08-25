Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,792. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,714 shares of company stock worth $2,156,584 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

