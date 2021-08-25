Incent (INCNT) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Incent coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00123974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,180.93 or 0.99990418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.60 or 0.01003616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.71 or 0.06642461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.