Impleum Price Hits $0.0024 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Impleum has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Impleum has a total market cap of $24,466.04 and approximately $71.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000070 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,403,056 coins and its circulating supply is 10,296,110 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Impleum’s official website is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.