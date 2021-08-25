ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Cheryl Cohen Sells 9,976 Shares

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cheryl Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Cheryl Cohen sold 14,801 shares of ImmunityBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $149,786.12.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of ImmunityBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $439,187.76.

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 155,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

