iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.

IMBI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 256,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,666. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iMedia Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 184.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of iMedia Brands worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

