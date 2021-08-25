Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Illumina posted sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $479.67. 1,404,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,081. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

