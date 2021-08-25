II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.39.

II-VI stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.03. 21,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,662. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,200 shares of company stock worth $3,155,134. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

