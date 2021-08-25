IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

IDEX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.01. 3,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,319. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

