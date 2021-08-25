ICHI (ICHI) Price Up 11.1% This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00009862 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $16.26 million and $4.86 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00126867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00156611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,876.39 or 0.99971105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.30 or 0.01023312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.97 or 0.06604486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,371,472 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

