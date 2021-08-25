IAG Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.9% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.37. The stock had a trading volume of 55,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

