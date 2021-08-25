IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.18. The company had a trading volume of 132,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,421. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

