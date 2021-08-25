IAG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 142.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 710,573 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,857,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,171 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. 1,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,541. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.96.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.