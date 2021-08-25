IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 366 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 457.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MetLife by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,561. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

