IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 214 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.28. 31,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,122. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $303.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

