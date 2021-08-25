HyperCash Market Capitalization Tops $40.45 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $40.45 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,174.69 or 1.00074862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00041799 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.62 or 0.00526854 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.39 or 0.00898224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.00350798 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00070422 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004832 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

