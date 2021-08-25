HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $672.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $605.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.79 and a 52-week high of $686.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

