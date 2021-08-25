HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th. This is a positive change from HUB24’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

About HUB24

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and operates HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

