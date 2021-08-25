Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.46. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

A number of research firms have commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

