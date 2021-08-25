H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Position Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 137,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 885,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 651,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 117,435 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.