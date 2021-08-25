home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on home24 (ETR:H24) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on home24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

home24 stock opened at €17.32 ($20.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.86. The stock has a market cap of $503.10 million and a P/E ratio of -26.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. home24 has a 12 month low of €9.66 ($11.36) and a 12 month high of €26.86 ($31.60).

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

