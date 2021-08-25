Holo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $249.43 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Holo has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $1.84 billion and $249.43 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00054289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.61 or 0.00783688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00100013 BTC.

About Holo

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,794,036,341 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

