Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and $1.87 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $5.05 or 0.00010567 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.54 or 0.00781340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00100218 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

