Herman Miller, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Herman Miller has decreased its dividend payment by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Herman Miller has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MLHR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.