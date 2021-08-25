Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $139,143,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $284.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,246 shares of company stock worth $2,301,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

