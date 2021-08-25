HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLLGY. Citigroup downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of HLLGY stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.98. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $39.54.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

