HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.00 ($67.05).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:HLE opened at €60.64 ($71.34) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 1-year high of €68.72 ($80.85). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.