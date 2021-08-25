HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

HEI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.15. 7,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,286. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HEICO has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

