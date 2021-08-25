HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stake Cut by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,321 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,708 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,076.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.38. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

