Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.68

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAAC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 21.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

