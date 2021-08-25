Head to Head Survey: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) versus SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and SharpLink Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $37.91 million 5.65 -$15.94 million N/A N/A SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 9.56 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

SharpLink Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -26.62% -29.55% -20.41% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sunworks and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats Sunworks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc. engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F. Bryan, Mark P. Harris, and Christopher T. Kleveland in 1983 and is headquartered in Roseville, CA.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

