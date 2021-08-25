Head-To-Head Review: Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) & Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Koss alerts:

6.5% of Koss shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Sony Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of Koss shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Sony Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Koss and Sony Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $19.55 million 8.45 $490,000.00 N/A N/A Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.50 $11.01 billion $8.84 11.78

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Koss.

Profitability

This table compares Koss and Sony Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss 2.53% 2.93% 2.02% Sony Group 12.41% 19.58% 4.28%

Volatility & Risk

Koss has a beta of -2.66, meaning that its share price is 366% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sony Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Koss and Sony Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A Sony Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Sony Group beats Koss on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. The company also exports its products. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others. The Game and Network Services segment deals with gaming machines, software and network services. The Music segment produces and publishes music and provides image media platforms. The Pictures segment handles film production, television program creation, and media networks. The Home Entertainment and Sound segment offers LCD televisions, home audio, Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, and memory-based portable audio devices. The Imaging Products and Solutions segment provides digital imaging products, professional solutions, and medical goods. The Mobile Communications segment deals with mobile phones and Internet services business. The Semiconductors segment provides image sensors and camera modules. The Financial Services segment manages the life insurance and non

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.