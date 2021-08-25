Head to Head Review: Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dolphin Entertainment and Nebula Caravel Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dolphin Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.57%. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.58%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Nebula Caravel Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -17.80% -5.27% -2.17% Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 3.89 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nebula Caravel Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

