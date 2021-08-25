Head-To-Head Contrast: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Stellantis alerts:

This table compares Stellantis and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Electrameccanica Vehicles -6,673.63% -22.63% -20.73%

This table compares Stellantis and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.42 $33.13 million $1.36 14.97 Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 691.82 -$63.05 million ($0.53) -6.58

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stellantis and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 4 0 3.00

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.42%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus price target of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 169.82%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Stellantis.

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellantis beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll and Henry R. Reisner on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.