Head to Head Comparison: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) & Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

current recommendations for Bristol-Myers Squibb and Omeros

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb 0 3 9 1 2.85 Omeros 0 1 4 1 3.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus price target of $74.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.44%. Omeros has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 134.05%. Given Omeros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omeros is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Omeros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Omeros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb $42.52 billion 3.58 -$9.02 billion $6.44 10.64 Omeros $73.81 million 12.96 -$138.06 million ($1.84) -8.32

Omeros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristol-Myers Squibb. Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb -11.44% 37.76% 13.14% Omeros -160.94% N/A -62.85%

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

