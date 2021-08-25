Head to Head Comparison: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) & Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bristol-Myers Squibb and Omeros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|0
|3
|9
|1
|2.85
|Omeros
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3.00
Insider & Institutional Ownership
66.7% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Omeros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Omeros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|$42.52 billion
|3.58
|-$9.02 billion
|$6.44
|10.64
|Omeros
|$73.81 million
|12.96
|-$138.06 million
|($1.84)
|-8.32
Omeros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristol-Myers Squibb. Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk & Volatility
Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|-11.44%
|37.76%
|13.14%
|Omeros
|-160.94%
|N/A
|-62.85%
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
About Omeros
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
