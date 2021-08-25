Head to Head Analysis: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Tenet Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tenet Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tenet Healthcare and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Healthcare 2.26% 60.15% 2.06% Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenet Healthcare and Rennova Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Healthcare $17.64 billion 0.44 $399.00 million $4.73 15.37 Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.01 -$18.34 million N/A N/A

Tenet Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tenet Healthcare and Rennova Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Healthcare 1 1 13 0 2.80 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $63.12, indicating a potential downside of 13.16%. Given Tenet Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tenet Healthcare is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Risk and Volatility

Tenet Healthcare has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenet Healthcare beats Rennova Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. The company also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; cardiovascular, digestive disease, neurosciences, musculoskeletal, and obstetrics services; outpatient services, including physical therapy; cardiothoracic surgery, complex spinal surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosurgery services; quaternary care services in heart and kidney transplants; and limb-salvaging vascular procedure, acute level 1 trauma, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging, and telemedicine access services. In addition, it operates ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, surgical hospitals, off-campus emergency departments, and micro-hospitals; and offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management, patient communications and engagement support, and value-based care solutions to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers, and other customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 65 hospitals; and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers, and other care sites and clinics. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

