Head to Head Analysis: Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Investors Title shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Investors Title shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Doma and Investors Title, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Investors Title 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doma currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.84%. Given Doma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Investors Title.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Investors Title’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A N/A N/A Investors Title 21.72% 30.55% 22.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doma and Investors Title’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A Investors Title $236.41 million 1.49 $39.42 million N/A N/A

Investors Title has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Summary

Investors Title beats Doma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS). The company was founded by James Allen Fine in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC.

