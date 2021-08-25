HashBX Price Down 38.9% Over Last Week (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, HashBX has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $307,655.52 and approximately $89.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00784726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00101095 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.