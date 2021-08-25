Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90.

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing system software for the energy, utilities, and telecommunications sectors. It offers Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications. The company sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

