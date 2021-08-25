Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $214.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,582 shares of company stock worth $5,740,374. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.