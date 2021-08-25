Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 23,293 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,293 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roku were worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $430,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Roku by 0.8% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,709 shares of company stock worth $169,495,398. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $356.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.27. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.86 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 217.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.16.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.