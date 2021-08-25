Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $222.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

