Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,269 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.97.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.