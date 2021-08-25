Grin (GRIN) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Grin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $28.51 million and $3.77 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.83 or 0.06608953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.83 or 0.01321933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00363025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00130209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.58 or 0.00631627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00335456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00333798 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 81,998,760 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

