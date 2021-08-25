Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 6,709 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,915 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 437.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after buying an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 262.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,184,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.64. The stock had a trading volume of 74,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,618. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.37.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.