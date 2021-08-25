Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 2,224 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,459 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 178.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $131,796,000 after purchasing an additional 681,725 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,289,000 after purchasing an additional 672,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5,063.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,669 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.23. 64,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,562. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

