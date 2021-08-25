Grimes & Company Inc. Has $10.62 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UNH traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.16. The company had a trading volume of 91,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,603. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $396.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.