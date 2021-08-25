Gregoire Ramade Sells 2,000 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vapotherm alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

NYSE VAPO opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $683.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 331,281 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after buying an additional 324,526 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP boosted its position in Vapotherm by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,813,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after buying an additional 69,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.