Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.72

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.72 and last traded at C$39.68, with a volume of 209417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWO. CSFB boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The company has a current ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,706.02.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

